RICKY G. TAYLOR

ST. PAULS — Ricky G. Taylor, 56, of St. Pauls, entered into eternal peace Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; son, Ricky Charles; and parents, Grady and Bessie Taylor.

He is survived by his sister, Connie Long; niece, Taylor Long; and a host of family and friends.

The visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls. There will be a graveside home going celebration service on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery in St. Pauls.

Arrangements are by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
