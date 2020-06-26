Ricky Lowery
LOWERY

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ricky Lowery, 58, of 132 Beam Road, passed away June 26, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Kary Wilkins and Rev. Dr. David Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowery family cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
