RITA MARIE OXENDINE

DETROIT, Mich. — Ms. Rita Marie Oxendine, 82, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, passed away on July 18, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1938, in Detroit, to the late James Neal Head and Rita Marie Head. Ms. Rita retired from Abbott Laboratories in Laurinburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Oxendine; sister, Mary Ann Carr; brothers, Richard William Head and James Neal Head; and a sister, Patricia Ann Kish.

She leaves to cherish her memories her brothers, Robert J. Head and Donald F. Head (Gail Head) of Michigan; two sons, Brandon Oxendine (Christy) of Rowland and Gerald (Tony) Oxendine (Michelle) of Maxton; mother-in-law, Nellie O. Hunt; three sisters-in-law, Vickie and Debra Hunt of Rowland, and Audrey Locklear of Rowland, who she owed her life to; eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild; two very special friends, Reta Bunker of Vanderbilt, Michigan, and deceded Mary Strickland of Pembroke; special relatives, James and Myrtle Oxendine of Rowland, and Kim and Eugene Oxendine of Rowland; along with a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held Wednesday at noon at Revels Funeral Home Chapel of Pembroke with Rev. Ronald Chavis officiating.