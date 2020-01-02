ROBBIE LEE REAVES SESSOMS

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mrs. Robbie Lee Reaves Sessoms, 99, of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation Center in Summerville, South Carolina.

She was born in Columbus County on Sept. 5, 1920, to the late Joel W. Reaves and the late Poshie Smith Reaves.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Alex Connor Sessoms.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice Kneisley of Jacksonville, and Barbara Brenneman of Charleston, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Robin Kniesley, Brett Kniesley, Ashley Brenneman, and Jarred Brenneman; and a great-grandchild, Berkeley Tardiff.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. LeRoy Burke officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

