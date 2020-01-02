Robbie Lee Reaves Sessoms

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robbie Lee Reaves Sessoms.
Service Information
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC
28358
(910)-738-8144
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROBBIE LEE REAVES SESSOMS

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mrs. Robbie Lee Reaves Sessoms, 99, of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation Center in Summerville, South Carolina.

She was born in Columbus County on Sept. 5, 1920, to the late Joel W. Reaves and the late Poshie Smith Reaves.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Alex Connor Sessoms.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice Kneisley of Jacksonville, and Barbara Brenneman of Charleston, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Robin Kniesley, Brett Kniesley, Ashley Brenneman, and Jarred Brenneman; and a great-grandchild, Berkeley Tardiff.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. LeRoy Burke officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in The Robesonian from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.