ROBERT ANDREW WHITE

MAXTON — Mr. Robert Andrew White, 81, of 11834 Deep Branch Road, Maxton, was born on July 7, 1938, and departed this life on Nov. 29, 2019, at Fayetteville VA Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Bear Swamp Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.