ROBERT BASIL DECARLO

PEMBROKE — Mr. Robert Basil DeCarlo, of Pembroke, was born on Sept. 10, 1935, and departed this life on Sept. 24, 2020, completing his journey of 85 years.

The graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lumbee Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Mike Cummings officiating.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.