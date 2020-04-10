ROBERT BOURBEAU

LUMBERTON — Mr. Robert Bourbeau, 52, was born July 16, 1967, and departed this life on April 1, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Ulrike (Olek) Bourbeau and Robert William Bourbeau.

He served in the U.S. Army in 1984 and Army National Guard in 1995. He received the Army Achievement Medal on May 19, 1994. Bob graduated from truck driving school on May 19, 1999, and worked as an over-the-road truck driver, with more than 20 years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carla Bourbeau; a daughter, Danielle Ryan and husband, Chris; and a granddaughter, Adreah Spangler.

Robert enjoyed riding his Harley and enjoyed life. He leaves behind family and many friends.

A graveside service was held Tuesday at Meadowbrook Cemetery.