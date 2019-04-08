ROBERT "BOBBY" DIXON MONROE JR.

LUMBER BRIDGE — Bobby Monroe Jr., 62, of Lumber Bridge, died Sunday, April 7, 2019.

He was born in Cumberland County on June 26, 1956, to the late Robert Dixon and Lessie Malloy Monroe. He was employed with Steven Roberts Bakery.

He is survived by his sister, Dixie Lee Lewis; and nephews, JQ Lewis, Preston Lewis and Andrew Lewis.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Rex Presbyterian Church with Pastor Bebe Briggs officiating.

Arrangements are by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.