ROBERT EMMETT BRIDGER

BLADENBORO — LTC Robert Emmett Bridger (US Army, Retired) passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, at the age of 66.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Alma Blackmon Bridger.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Shaw Bridger; his son, Kevin Bridger (Cory); his daughter, Jenna Bridger Alvey (Brett); his sisters, Joanne Grisham and Mary Makkonen (Timo); his brother, Tip Bridger; his father, James (Jimmy) Bridger; four grandchildren, Brady, Aaron, Abigail, and Caroline; and nieces Katie Stockwell, Paige Grisham and Alex Makkonen

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bladenboro in the Fellowship Hall. There will be a graveside service at Pinecrest Cemetery in Bladenboro on Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bladenboro.