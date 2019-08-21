ROBERT LEE ROMINE

PINEHURST — Dr. Robert Lee Romine, 88, of Pinehurst, passed away at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Sunday, Aug. 4, with his loving wife by his side.

Bob was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Osceola, Iowa, son of Lelia Mae Crandall and Charles Overton Romine. He grew up and attended schools in Chariton, Iowa, always expressing a deep passion for music, even forming his own dance band in junior high school. He also spent many hours working with his father at his father's butcher shop.

He received his B.S. in Ed (Music) Degree in 1952 and his M.A. Degree in Music in 1959 at N.E. Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, Missouri, and taught music (bands) in public schools in Iowa and Missouri for many years. He also owned a music store in Chariton, Iowa.

He served in the U.S. Air Force (in the Command Band) at Offutt Air Force Base from 1952-54.

In the mid-60s, he moved to Iowa City, Iowa, where he pursued and later received his Ph.D. in Music Education at the University of Iowa. While there, he taught at City High School, leading the jazz band and assisted the UI Marching Band Shows. He met his wife, Judith P. Cucare, at City High School in the fall of 1967, and they were married in Iowa City on June 24, 1968.

In August 1968, they moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where they both taught at Frankfurt Jr. High School, DOD Overseas Schools, for six years. While there, he and Judy made many lasting friendships and traveled extensively throughout Europe. Their daughter, Christine Romine Clifton, was born in Frankfurt on Oct. 24, 1973.

In August 1974, he and his family returned to the U.S., locating in Lumberton. Bob accepted a teaching position as professor of Music and director of Bands at Pembroke State University in Pembroke, where he taught music for 22 years. During that time, he had a great impact on many young lives and achieved many honors. He was chairman of the Music Department at UNCP, received the Adolph Dial Faculty Award for Community Service in 1996, and achieved professor emeritus status in 1997. Also, he was inducted into the N.C. Band Masters Association Hall of Fame in 2012. In addition, he played trumpet in "The Second Time Around" Jazz Band in Lumberton.

In November 2006, he and Judy moved to Pinehurst. Bob continued his passion for music through his participation as trumpeter in the Moore County Concert Band and the Sandhills Community College Jazz Band. He also was co-conductor for the "New Horizons Band of the Pines" for the past 10 years.

Another passion of his was his love of cooking. His famous Ginger cookies were given to dozens of friends and family each Christmas season. Members of his family have printed a cookbook of his favorite recipes.

The family has received hundreds of tributes from former students, faculty and friends, acknowledging his many contributions to the music world, his loving, caring personality and sincere interest in the welfare of others, and his witty sense of humor. His greatest legacy is the number of band directors that love him and are currently teaching in our state.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judith Romine; a daughter, Christine Romine Clifton of Pinehurst; two sons, "Tad" and "Todd" Romine, of Clearwater, Florida; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two nieces. He is predeceased by his sister, Ruth Romine, of Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the UNCP Foundation, at UNCP, P.O. Box 1510, Pembroke, N.C. 28372 (Designate on check: "Robert L. Romine Music Scholarship Fund)," or to the Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St. Southern Pines, N.C. 28387.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Southern Pines, on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.