ROBERT LEE "BOB" VANHOY SR.

OAK ISLAND — Robert Lee "Bob" VanHoy Sr., 94, of Oak Island, passed away on Saturday, the 25th of May 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Union Grove on the 26th of October 1924, he was the third son of the late Henry Price VanHoy and Ada Casey VanHoy. Bob was the last remaining of seven siblings, which included, Evelyn Holcomb, J. Pierce VanHoy, Ethel Miller, Lela Jurney, Harper VanHoy and Mabel Stack.

Bob attended Union Grove High School, where he played basketball as a starter all four years and was MVP during his senior year. He then went to Catawba College and was a powerhouse on the basketball court and he lettered in baseball. His love of sports kept him coaching for 12 years at Red Springs High School, where he coached baseball as well as boys and girls basketball. He lead his boys baseball team to win the State Championship in 1956. Due to his accomplishments, he was inducted as a charter member into the Robeson County Sports Hall of Fame. Bob was also the director of the Red Springs Summer Recreation Program and was voted "Man of the Year" by the Red Springs Rotary Club.

He went on to earn his Masters Degree in Education at UNC - Chapel Hill. He was a member of the Union Grove Methodist Church, and the Red Springs Presbyterian Church. More recently, in addition to his many other endeavors, Bob served on the board of directors for Oak Island Golf and Country Club.

Survivors include his wife, Faye McPhaul VanHoy, of the home; a son, Robert Lee "Robbie" VanHoy Jr., and wife, Jamie, of Red Springs; a daughter, Lynn VanHoy of Southport; and a granddaughter, Maria Titchener, and husband, Walt, of Oak Island.

You are cordially invited to a time of visitation with the family on Wednesday from 6 to 7 in the evening at Peacock Newnam & White Funeral Service Chapel. A celebration of life service will begin at 7 p.m. in the chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. in the morning on Saturday in the Union Grove United Methodist Church, Union Grove. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Union Grove United Methodist Church, 1331 Sloans Mill Road, 28689, or to Liberty Hospice, 1120 Ocean Highway, Supply, N.C., 28462.

