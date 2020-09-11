ROBERT LEWIS HOFFMAN

PORTLAND, Ore. — Robert Lewis Hoffman, 85, died of cancer Aug. 7, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.

His wife, Barbara, of 59 years; his son, Robert Hoffman; and daughter, Jennifer Swint, were with him. At his request, he was cremated without services.

Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1934, one of seven children, to Edna Marie (Youngberg) and James Henry Hoffman and was raised in the Lutheran faith.

He served in the United States Air Force for four years and then attended Baldwin Wallace College and Cleveland State University. Bob and Barbara were married at The Lutheran Church of the Covenant in Maple Heights, Ohio, in 1961. Following his years working at Anderson IBEC in Strongsville, Ohio, the family moved to Lumberton, North Carolina, in 1977. Bob worked for 23 years at Mueller Steam Specialty where he retired as vice president of Sales in 1999. He and Barbara then moved to Portland, Oregon, to be closer to their children's families.

Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Robert (Jennifer) Hoffman; daughter, Jennifer (Steven) Swint; his grandchildren, Madeline Swint, Henry Swint, Josef Hoffman and Cate Hoffman; as well as a brother, and two sisters.

Bob is remembered by his family and friends for his work ethic, generosity and care for those he loved.