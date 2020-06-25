Robert Morris Sealey
ROBERT MORRIS SEALEY

PROCTORVILLE — Robert Morris Sealey, 74, formerly of Proctorville, passed away on June 23, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morris O. Sealey, and his mother, Hilda Grey Atkinson Sealey.

He is survived by four sisters, Patsy S. LeBlanc of Whiteville, Jean S Gibson and husband, John A Gibson, of Calabash, Dottie S. Foti and husband, Mark Foti, of Woodside, California, and Mary Ruth S. Cox and husband, Steve Cox, of Bladenboro; five children, Kim Garnett, Robert Davis, Christopher Sealey, Anthony Sealey, and Amanda Sealey; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the Leggette-Lewis Cemetery in Fairmont.

Family will receive friends at the home of Steve and Mary Ruth Cox, 109 Sandidge Drive in Bladenboro.



Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
