ROBERT "BOBBY" STEVEN WILLIS

ST. PAULS — Mr. Robert "Bobby" Steven Willis, 72, of St. Pauls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 20, 1947, to the late Billie Willis and the late Rose Waldron Willis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was later employed as a sales clerk in the housing construction industry.

Bobby had a great love for people, children and animals and he was loved by everyone he came in contact with. To know Bobby was to love him.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet Willis, who passed away in December 2019; along with his sister, Marie Carter; and a brother-in-law, Daryl Cook.

He is survived by two sisters, Julie Willis-Cook, and Billie Rose Reeves (Keith); his children, Leah Mayers (Derek), and Brad Lamb (Reneé); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rozier Baptist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Robert Peltz, Rev. Merle Martin and Rev. William Gentry.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rozier Baptist Church, 2582 Rozier Church Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28360.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.