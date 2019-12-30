ROBERT 'BOB' THOMAS CRUMPLER

LUMBERTON — Mr. Robert "Bob" Thomas Crumpler, 84, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton surrounded by his wife and two daughters.

He was born on April 15, 1935, in Wayne County, N.C., to the late James Crumpler and the late Onie Thomas Crumpler. He was the owner-operator of Merrimac Music Co. and was a high school band director.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Anderson Crumpler; two daughters, Crystal Harper (David) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Ginger Kenny (David) of Kauai, Hi.; and a sister, Kathryn Jackson of Kure Beach, N.C.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Godwin Heights Baptist Church, 704 Godwin Ave. in Lumberton. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.