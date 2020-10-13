ROBERT WILLIAM SINGLETARY

GRAY COURT, S.C. — Robert William Singletary, 78, of Gray Court, South Carolina, husband of Betty Lollis Singletary, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Born in Lumberton, Bob was a son of the late Paul Francis and Vertie Hayes Singletary.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Robert Singletary Jr. (Caroline) of Gray Court; four grandchildren, Christy, Amanda, Ryan and Morgan; and a great-granddaughter, Savannah.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by eight siblings.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.