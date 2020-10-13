1/
ROBERT WILLIAM SINGLETARY
GRAY COURT, S.C. — Robert William Singletary, 78, of Gray Court, South Carolina, husband of Betty Lollis Singletary, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Born in Lumberton, Bob was a son of the late Paul Francis and Vertie Hayes Singletary.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Robert Singletary Jr. (Caroline) of Gray Court; four grandchildren, Christy, Amanda, Ryan and Morgan; and a great-granddaughter, Savannah.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by eight siblings.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.