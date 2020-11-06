ROBERTA HAMMONDS LOWRY

LUMBERTON —Mrs. Roberta H. Lowry, 99, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Glenflora Nursing Home in Lumberton.

She was born Aug. 24, 1921, in Fairmont. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jason B. Lowry; her parents, Ozro and Almena H. Hammonds; a sister, Mary Sue Hunt; and four brothers, Marcus, Adney, Calvin and Cecil Hammonds.

Roberta was a teacher in the Public Schools of Robeson County for 35 years. She was a member of Hopewell Methodist Holiness Church most of her married life. Later she joined Pembroke First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, Jason B. Lowry Jr. and his wife, JoAnn, of Dillon, South Carolina; a daughter, Jane L. West and husband, Robert E. West, of Lumberton; a brother, William Hammonds of Southgate, Michigan; two sisters, Mrs. Clara Lowry and Mrs. Rebecca Reynolds, both of Fort Mill, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Jodie Lowry, Jake (Beth) Lowry, Jessica (Seth) Strickland, Travis (Amelia) West, and David (Vanessa) West; nine grandchildren, Aiden, Benjamin, and Cooper Lowry, Jackson, Alexander and Avery Strickland, and Lauren, Andrew and Anson West.

A family memorial service will be held at Lumbee Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials, may be sent to: Pembroke First United Methodist Church, 100 Breece St., Pembroke, N.C. 28372.

The family appreciates the great care our mother received at Glenflora Nursing Home.

Arrangement handled by Revels Funeral Home at Pembroke.