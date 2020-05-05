ROBERTA LOCKLEAR
1941 - 2020
ROBERTA LOCKLEARST. PAULS — Mrs. Roberta Locklear, 78, of Lot 130 Powers Lake Dr., St. Pauls, departed this life to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House. She was born in Robeson County on June 4, 1941. Ms. Roberta started at Union in 1956 and was saved at a young age. She served as a youth teacher for many years. She was married to the Late Thomas Locklear for 48 years. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanette Locklear; parents, Marvin and Luvanner Scott; a sister, Cathy Lowery; brothers, James Scott, Roosevelt Scott, and Gurney Scott. She is survived by five daughters, Louise Locklear (Rev. Ronald), Rose Locklear (Rev. Ronnie Ray), and Eline Barnes (Phillip), all of Lumberton, and Betty and Kayla Locklear of the home; four sons, Tommy Ray Locklear (Sachiko) of Thailand, Donnie Locklear (Sherry) of Red Banks, Mark Locklear (Crystal) Ronnie Locklear (Helen), all of Lumberton; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Carol Shaw (RN-Liberty, Lisa Richards (CNA-We Care for You) and Southeastern Hospice. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens with Rev. Teddy Jacobs and Rev. Timmy Hunt officiating

Published in The Robesonian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Lumbee Memorial Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Louise, Im so sorry for the loss of your mother! May the love and memories you shared get you through this difficult time! I will keep you and your family in prayer!
Geraldine Rasberry
Friend
