ROBYN "ROB" FETTERMAN

LUMBERTON — Robyn "Rob" Fetterman, 58, of Lumberton, died in North Myrtle Beach on March 15, 2019.

Mr. Rob was born on March 9, 1961, in Berwick, Pa., to the late Karl Fetterman and Barbara Flickinger Fetterman. He was a welder with Precise Piping.

He was preceded in death by his father, Karl Fetterman; a sister, Shelley Baker; and a grandson,Yancy Musselwhite.

He is survived by his wife, Bonita Hayes Fetterman of the home; a son, Cruz Fetterman Sr. and wife, Brittany, of Breaux Bridge, La.; four daughters; Stacy Fetterman of Colorado, Marsha Barnes Beal and friend, Derrick Thompson, Jamie Barnes Smith and husband, Allan, and Ashley Barnes Speights and husband Jermey, all of Lumberton; his mother, Barbara Flickinger Fetterman of York, Pa.; and a brother, Steve Flickinger of Red Lion, Pa.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at New Life Church in Lumberton on Thursday at 2 p.m. Visitation will be at Floyd Memorial Chapel on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Burial will be at Floyd Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.