ROCKIE LEE BULLARD

MAXTON — Rockie Lee Bullard, 90, of Red Hill Road, died Feb. 27, 2019, at home.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Light of Truth Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the Preston Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. Saturday at 858 Red Hill Road, Maxton.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.