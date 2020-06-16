ROGER DALE MCKINNEY

ROWLAND — Roger Dale McKinney, 73, of 189 Henry Berry Road, Rowland, departed this life on June 15, 2020, at his home.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Lane McKinney; his brother, Donald McKinney; and his sister, Joyce Berry.

Roger is survived by his wife, Brenda McKinney; three sons, Roger McKinney Jr. of Rowland, Christopher Fox (Jamie) of Forest City, and Mark McKinney (Kenissa) of Rowland; a daughter, Dale Ann Scott (Marty) of Pembroke; his mother, Dorothy E. McKinney; a sister, Jean (Kenneth) Burnette; a sister-in-law, Judy McKinney of Spruce Pines; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

A graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Harper Ferry Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Lawrence Garner officiating.

Funeral services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home of Pembroke.