ROGER HARDIN

LUMBERTON — Mr. Roger Hardin, 66, of 232 Rozier Church Road, Lumberton, was born on Sept. 7, 1953, to Mr. Lonnie W. Hardin and Mrs. Bertha Godwin Hardin, and departed this life on Aug. 29, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Brian Keith Hardin; and two brothers, Lonell Hardin and Jimmy M. Hardin.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 48 years, Mrs. Susan Locklear Hardin of the home; daughter, Linda Michelle Hardin of the home; a niece, Felisha Chavis; two nephews, Phil Chavis and Kevin Chavis Jr., who lived next door to Roger and came to feel like the grandchildren he never had — they were bonded by love; two sisters, Rosetta H. Sampson (Eugene), and Selena G. Hardin, both of Lumberton; several more nieces and nephews with whom he shared time on the phone and visitation; and a host of relatives, and friends.

Roger was a mechanic by trade and after working in several factories, he opened up his own auto repair shop. He worked for many years and really loved it until he became disabled and had to close it for good. After retiring, he learned to enjoy his time at home watching those children grow up and being a mentor to them, working in his yard, playing with his pet dogs and on a good day he would ride his motorcycle to the beach. The last few weeks of his life he spent his time visiting old friends and reading his Bible and praying to God.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, with Rev. Brian Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at the Hardin Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, prior to the funeral.