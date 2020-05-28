RONALD AUTRY FIELDSLUMBER BRIDGE — Mr. Ronald Autry Fields of Lumber Bridge went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family, at the age of 91. Mr. Fields was born on March 2, 1929, in Robeson County to the late James Fields and Katie Ange Fields. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. He was a devote Christian and a loving husband, father, and Popa. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elaine Barnes Fields of Lumber Bridge; a daughter, Connie F. Powers of Hope Mills; a son, Jeffery P. Fields and wife Tammy of Lumber Bridge; three grandchildren, Lauren P. Blackmon and husband Billy of Hope Mills, Joston C. Fields of Lumber Bridge, and Jamie Davis of Atlanta; Three great-grandchildren, Avery Blackmon, Addison Blackmon, and Avelyn Blackmon; a sister Juanita Livingston of Raeford; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs with Rev. Billy Blackmon Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the home. Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Robesonian from May 28 to May 29, 2020.