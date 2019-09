RONALD CALLAHAN

ORRUM — Mr. Ronald Callahan, 73, of Orrum, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1945, in Robeson County.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Orrum.

The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Orrum with Revs. Robert Hargrove and Jane Almond officiating.

Burial will follow in Bethesda United Methodist Church.