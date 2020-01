RONALD CALLAHAN JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ronald Callahan Jr., 44, of Lumberton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Ricky Burnett officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.