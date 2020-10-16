1/1
Ronald Eugene Watson Sr.
RONALD EUGENE WATSON SR.

BAMBERG, S.C. — Ronald Eugene Watson Sr., 64, a native of Bamberg, S.C., died recently.

He was the son of the late Lawrence and Marian McMillan Watson, and was a former music instructor for the Public Schools of Robeson County in Lumberton, N.C.

Watson received his bachelor's degree in Music Education from Claflin University, master's degree in Music Education from VanderCook College of Music and doctorate in Educational Leadership from Cambridge College.

He was a Marine veteran and member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Watson also played saxophone with the Marine Corps and Army field bands.

For additional information, call McMillan Funeral Home in Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
