LUMBERTON — Mr. Ronald Franklin McCray, 86, of Lumberton, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

He was born on March 2, 1933, in Cumberland, Md., to the late Frank B. McCray and the late Matilda Scritchfield McCray. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was later employed as a supervisor for General Motors.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Martin B. Hoxter McCray; and a brother, Harry W. McCray.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Taylor McCray of the home; a son, Ronald William McCray (Penny) of Baltimore, Md.; seven daughters, Rhonda McCray Sisk (Sean) of Baltimore, Md., Lisa McCray of Federalsburg, Md., Kathy Lawson of Lumberton, Beth McClure of Murphy, Debbie Howell of Lumberton, Sheila Covington of Lumberton, and Lisa Geesaman of Hendersonville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Christina J. Passno (Devin), Brian S. Sisk, Katie L. Kellough (Steven), Nicholas L. Barko, and Stephanie J. Barko; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Barko, and Liam D. Passno; a brother, Ernest McCray (Betty) of Lumberton; two sisters, Dorothy McCray of Baltimore, Md., and Judith Porter (Fred) of Cumberland, Md.; and many other extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service on Wednesday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., also at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SECU Family House — Wilmington, 1523 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C., 28401; NHRMC Foundation, 2001 S. 17th St., Wilmington, N.C.,28401; or to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kan., 66675-8517.

