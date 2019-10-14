RONALD "PIGGY" WAYNE CHAVIS

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Ronald "Piggy" Wayne Chavis, of Red Springs, was born on April 28, 1954, in Scotland County, to the late Wade Clement Chavis and Ila Mae Hammonds Chavis, and departed this life on Oct. 12, 2019, completing his journey of 65 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jodell Bullard; and a brother, Larry Dean Chavis.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Cherokee Chapel Holiness Methodist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Locklear and Hedrick Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Mr. Chavis leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Christine Blue Chavis of the home; a son, Johnny Locklear of Raeford; five siblings, Joyce Oxendine (Freddie) of Maxton, Betty Brewer (Aaron) of Maxton, Carolyn Chavis of Maxton, Glenda Chavis of Maxton, and Wade Chavis Jr. of Red Springs; six grandchildren, Ashley, Jonathan, Joseph, Timothy Jr., Elizabeth, and Dakota; four great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Erica, Jakalya, and Jonathan Jr.; a special cousin, Tammy Locklear; special cousins, Antonio Locklear and Alex Brewer; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday from the Cherokee Chapel Holiness Methodist Church.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.