RONNIE HINES

SHANNON — Ronnie Hines, 50, of Highmark Street, Shannon, died Jan. 19, 2020, at Southeastern Health.

The funerla services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Restoration Mustard Seed Faith Ministries. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Restoration Mustard Seed Faith Ministries.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.