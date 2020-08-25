ROSA LEE "SMITH" BRITT

LUMBERTON — Rosa Lee "Smith" Britt, 93, of Wesley Pines, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

She was born Sept. 12, 1926, in the Allenton Community of Robeson County, to Mary Addie "West" Smith and Gladstone Smith. After her mother's death when she was only 8, her Aunt Tisa helped raise her, thus becoming sister to Harold Smith, Ronnie Smith, Frankie Smith, Melba Floyd, Faye O'Mera and Jeanette Moses, whom she loved dearly.

Upon her graduation from Allenton School, she married B.P. Britt on April 1, 1944, in Dillon, South Carolina. During her early years, she worked with her husband on their tobacco farm, ran their general store, and raised their five children.

She later attended RTI, (now known as Robeson Community College) and graduated Nov. 18, 1970, from the Nursing Program. She soon began working at Southeastern General Hospital, but later transferred to the Lumberton Clinic of Ob-Gyn where she remained until retirement in 1988. Retirement wasn't for her, so in 1990 she began working with Kingsdale Manor nursing home and she retired again in 2000 at the age of 74.

She enjoyed traveling with the Senior Adult Ministry of First Baptist Church, bowling in the Senior Adults Olympics in Robeson County and was an avid bridge player. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, where she sang in the Senior Adult Choir and was a volunteer with Southeastern Hospice.

Her greatest joy was cooking large meals for family gatherings during the holidays; she will always be remembered for her home cooking and her famous chocolate layer cakes with pecans on top, which was her mother's recipe. She enjoyed sharing her cooking with friends in time of need.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Boyd Smith (Christine), and Horace Smith (Evelyn); son-in-law, Everett O'Tuel; daughter-in-law, Amanda Britt; and granddaughter, Mary Sue O'Tuel.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue O'Tuel of Lumberton; sons, Dickie Britt of Graham, Charlie Britt and Alan Britt, both of Lumberton, and David Britt of Columbia, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Bryan Britt, Carey Britt (Lynn), Charles Britt (Christi), Allison Britt, Daniel Britt (Sarah), Abby Britt, Todd O'Tuel (Boyce), and Britt O'Tuel (Jenny); 10 great-grandchildren, Emma, Tucker, Tanner, Barrett, Bennet, Jack, Joseph, Lewis, Carson and Cameron; several very special nieces and nephews; and a half-sister, Linda Jones.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the home of Alan Britt, 409 W. 26th St., Lumberton.

The graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Meadowbrook Cemetery, officiated by Dr. David Elks and Pastor Mark Meadows.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Lumberton Rescue, P.O. Box 166, Lumberton, N.C. 28359; or Wesley Pines Retirement Community, 1000 Wesley Pines Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.