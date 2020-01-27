ROSA LEE WILLOUGHBY

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Rosa Lee Willoughby, 89, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Lumberton on Sept. 2, 1930, to the late Lacy Douglas Britt and the late Lena Lockey Britt.

Along with her parents, Rosa Lee was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ernest P. Willoughby; and a sister, Evelyn Coleman.

She is survived by her son, E. Paul Willoughby and wife, Pat, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her grandson, Rex and wife, Kelli; three great-grandchildren, Ty, Leah, and Reese, all of Chapel Hill; a brother, Lenox Britt and wife, Nancy, of Kinston; nieces, Sybil Watson, Shirley Campbell, and Jackie Knight, all of Virginia, and Leigh Britt of Kinston; and a nephew, Greg Britt of Greenville.

Rosa Lee was employed by Gay & Taylor Insurance Adjusters in the Lumberton office for 36 years, having retired in February of 1992. She was also a member of First Baptist Church in Lumberton for many years.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Wesley Pines and Community Home Care & Hospice for all their love, kindness, care and compassion.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 606 N. Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358, or to Wesley Pines Retirement Community, 1000 Wesley Pines Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

