ROSALYN BALLARD PORTERKENNESAW, Ga. — Rosalyn Ballard Porter, a former resident of Buffalo, New York, passed away on May 1, 2020, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Rosalyn was born in Lumberton. She was the daughter of the late Burnice and Olener Ballard of Lumberton, and was a graduate of J.H. Hayswood High School Class of 1961. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Porter; two brothers, Burnice Ballard Jr., and Joseph (Sonny) Ballard of Buffalo, New York; and a sister, Sarah Ballard Black of Brooklyn, New York. Rosalyn has two surviving sisters, Lena G. Benton (Fred) of Lumberton, and Priscilla Ballard Porter (James) of Rockingham; and a brother, Wayne Ballard of Los Angeles, California. She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Lisa Stroud (Kenneth); two granddaughters, Andrea Gilbert, and Nicole Stroud; two great-grands, Bryan Jones, and Noah Jones; all residents of Kennesaw, Georgia. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. For additional information, call McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.



