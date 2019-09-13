ROSEA LYNN GRAHAM

ROWLAND — Rosea Lynn Graham, 76, of Rowland, went to be with her heavenly father on Sept. 10, 2019, at Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke. Burial will follow in the Raynham Indian Cemetery.

She was born in Robeson County on April 5, 1943, the daughter of Devon and Lula Mae Hunt. She is predeceased by her parents, Devon, and Lula Mae Hunt; a daughter, Rose Mary Graham; a grandson, Elliott Steen; two brothers, Steven Hunt, and Willie Hunt; and three sisters, Lorraine Fiveashe, Carolyn Bell, and Uyon Sandoval.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her husband, Jimmy Graham of the home; two daughters, Jawanna Graham of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jessica Brayboy (John) of Pembroke; two sons, Dean Graham (Donna) of Rowland, and Samuel Graham of the home; two brothers, Louis Hunt (Brenda) of Buckhead, and Jimmy Hunt (Martha) of Maxton; two sisters, Jennifer Ann Hunt of Lancaster, California, and Pamela Hunt of Rowland; six grandchildren; and a great grandson.

Rosea is also survived by two special friends, Sue Chavis, and Dolly; along with a host of relatives, and friends.

Rosea worked for many years at Converse and then Sara Lee. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and reading her Bible. Rosea was a member of Harvest Church of the A.O.G. She is remembered by many as their Sunday school teacher who loved to sing and tell about her love for the Lord. Nothing gave her more joy than being in the presence of her family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to funeral services at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.