ROSEMARY WOODELL GRAHAM

PEMBROKE — Rosemary Woodell Graham, 75, died on July 28, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mission Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She was born March 8, 1944, in Robeson County to Norma J. Oxendine.

She is preceded in earthly death by her husband, Harold W. Mullins; her mother, Norma J. Oxendine; stepfather, John Oxendine; two brothers, Michael Oxendine and Kelly Oxendine; two grandsons, Aaron Scott and Dakota Vesley.

Mrs. Graham is survived by three sons, Terry Mullins (Tamra) of West Virginia, Dwayne Vesley (Tonya) of Pembroke and Johnathan Locklear (Lalita) of Lumberton; four daughters, Lisa Scott (Vernon), Libby Locklear (Danny), Lora Locklear (Randy) and Amy Blue (Tommy), all of Pembroke; two special sisters-in-law, Minnie Oxendine and Judy Oxendine; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild; two nephews and two nieces; two special cousins, Ms. Rosewanda Sampson and Mrs. Regina Smith; and a host of cousins, family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to funeral services at Mission Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.