ROSETTA GARRETT

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Our beloved Rosie the Riveter, Rosetta Garrett, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21.

She was born on Nov. 18, 1921, in Robeson County, daughter of the late Dannie and Cassie Chavis.

Rosetta (Dot) left the family farm in 1939 with her friend, the late Alieen Holmes, to help build airplanes for the war. She married in 1945 and settled in Morrell Park, Baltimore. Rosetta was a member of her beloved church Landsdowne Church in Baltimore, Maryland. She resided in her home independently, watched over lovingly by neighbors, until November 2019 when she moved in with her daughter in Chincoteague, Virginia. Rosetta had a wonderful outlook on life by living "day by day." Rosetta walked every day to her job at Austin's Cracker Factory and later worked at JC Penny.

Along with her mother and father she was preceded in death by two husbands Earl Clopein and Robert Garrett; also three sisters, Louvenia Ledwell, Louise Chavis and Ella Mae Davis; and a brother, Dannie Chavis Jr.

She is survived by her only daughter, Pamela and husband, Bernard DeMontaigne; grandchildren, Dawn Martinec and Matthew DeMontaigne; and four great-grandchildren.

Born third of nine, her surviving siblings are Magdalene Lowry, Verona Jackson, Melba Harris and Hudell Chavis; and grandchildren reared in the home, Judy Gorman, Barbara Strickland, Patricia Chavis and Michael Chavis.

A memorial service will be held later, and donations in her memory can be made to the Baltimore American Indian Center.