ROSE JANE 'NANNY' HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Rosie Jane Hunt, 76, of 1112 Rowan Road, Lumberton, N.C., was born June 1, 1942, to Marvin and Ida Hatcher. She departed this world on March 20, 2019.

Known to most as Nanny, Mrs. Hunt was a loving and compassionate wife, mother and friend. Her memory will continue to thrive in the hearts and souls of the countless people she has touched.

Mrs. Hunt is preceded in death by her husband, Staley A. Hunt, and her son, Staley L. Hunt.

She is survived by her two sons, Ronnie Hunt and Jason Hunt and wife Danielle; a daughter, Ashlee Hunt; five grandchildren, Tiffany Hunt, Kimberly Hunt, Amanda Jones, Coty Jones and William Holt; 12 great-grandchildren, Viviana, Braylon, Caleb, Craig, Bralynne, Reagan, Jauslen, Cash, Tristen, Jeremiah, Melachi and Adrian; five sisters, Ann Hunt, Jean Locklear, Lois Locklear, Sylvia Deese and Carolyn Roberts; and a multitude of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held ar 3 p.m. Monday at Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Raynham Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.