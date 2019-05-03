ROSIE NELL LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Rosie Nell Locklear, 72, of Pembroke, was born June 7, 1946, to the late Leonard and Carlonie Jacobs, and departed this life on May 2, 2019, at Scotland Hospice House in Laurinburg.

She married her husband Franklin D. Locklear on Sept. 13, 1982, and they spent 36 years together.

Mrs. Rosie's attributes consisted of: evangelism, caring the word of God, not ashamed to preach the gospel, encouraging her brothers and sisters in faith, singing and praising the Lord our Savior, a prayer warrior, visiting the sick and shut in and lastly spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Rosie was preceded in death by two brothers, Hanson Jacobs and Nolan Jacobs; and two sisters, Dessie Oxendine and Sturby Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Mr. Franklin D. Locklear of the home; a daughter, Twania Polston (Wayne) of the home; three grandchildren, Ashley Polston (Dustin), Courtney Polston, and Nicholas Polston; grand-pup, Izzy; two brothers, Herman Jacobs, and Leonard Jr. Jacobs; a sister, Cora Mae; and a host of relatives and friends

The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church. The visitation will be an hour prior from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church.