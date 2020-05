Or Copy this URL to Share

HUNTLUMBERTON — Roxie A. Hunt, 58, of 541 N.C. 410 in Bladenboro, died Monday, May 25, 2020. The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton with Rev. Woodrow Jones and Rev. James Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



