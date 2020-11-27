ROY BARNHILL

LUMBERTON — Reverend Roy Barnhill passed away peacefully, from this life to receive his eternal reward, on Nov. 26, 2020, at Regency Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, surrounded by his family.

Roy Barnhill was the only son of Roy Lee Sr. and Evelyn Barnhill, born in Opa-locka, Florida, on July 23, 1951. He graduated from New Hanover High School, Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1969 and went on to get a Bachelor of Theology from Gateway College of Evangelism, St. Louis, Missouri, in May 1972. He received his ministerial license with the United Pentecostal Church International (UPCI) in 1972. After finishing his degree, he assisted the pastoral staff at the First United Pentecostal Church in Sedalia, Missouri, for seven years.

He was elected as the Pastor of the United Pentecostal Church (presently known as The Pentecostals of Lumberton) in Lumberton, N.C., on Jan. 13, 1980. Roy Barnhill ministered with amazing compassion and immense grace. He loved the city and county he served for over 40 years.

His godly fingerprint is etched throughout, not only Robeson County, North Carolina, but the entire world. He was promoted to the position of bishop on July 15, 2012, where he served faithfully until his heavenly retirement. During his time as bishop, he and his wife, Deborah Barnhill, traveled the world, preaching, teaching and building faith in the lives of many home and foreign mission churches. Roy Barnhill was often referred to as the "ministers' friend."

Roy Barnhill also served in the following leadership capacities within the UPCI and the North Carolina District of the UPCI: District Youth secretary (eight years); District secretary (14 years); board of directors/Executive Board member at Tupelo Children's Mansion (five years); and the North American Missions Administrative Committee Southeastern Regional director (14 years).

Roy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah Barnhill; a son and daughter-in-law, LeDon and Shelley Barnhill; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Chloe Barnhill. Cherishing his memory are his mother, Evelyn Barnhill of Wilmington, North Carolina; and three sisters, Sheila Suggs of Ashland, Alabama, Becky Willeford (husband, Reverend Steve Willeford) of St. Louis, Missouri; and Lisa Pound (husband, Jonathan Pound) of Moore, Oklahoma. Also cherishing his memory are his father-in-law, Reverend Donald Curtis of Harrison, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Kathy Brown (husband, Reverend David Brown) of Kirksville, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Reverend Kevin Cox of Tioga, Louisiana.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee Barnhill Sr.; his mother-in-law, Laveda Curtis, his sister-in-law, Delisa Cox; as well as his grandparents.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 30, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Pentecostals of Lumberton. The memorial service will follow, beginning at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, Lumberton. All services will be under the direction of Floyd Mortuary, Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Pentecostals of Lumberton, P.O. Box 1574, Lumberton, N.C. 28359 for the POL building fund.