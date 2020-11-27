1/1
Reverend Roy Barnhill
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROY BARNHILL

LUMBERTON — Reverend Roy Barnhill passed away peacefully, from this life to receive his eternal reward, on Nov. 26, 2020, at Regency Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, surrounded by his family.

Roy Barnhill was the only son of Roy Lee Sr. and Evelyn Barnhill, born in Opa-locka, Florida, on July 23, 1951. He graduated from New Hanover High School, Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1969 and went on to get a Bachelor of Theology from Gateway College of Evangelism, St. Louis, Missouri, in May 1972. He received his ministerial license with the United Pentecostal Church International (UPCI) in 1972. After finishing his degree, he assisted the pastoral staff at the First United Pentecostal Church in Sedalia, Missouri, for seven years.

He was elected as the Pastor of the United Pentecostal Church (presently known as The Pentecostals of Lumberton) in Lumberton, N.C., on Jan. 13, 1980. Roy Barnhill ministered with amazing compassion and immense grace. He loved the city and county he served for over 40 years.

His godly fingerprint is etched throughout, not only Robeson County, North Carolina, but the entire world. He was promoted to the position of bishop on July 15, 2012, where he served faithfully until his heavenly retirement. During his time as bishop, he and his wife, Deborah Barnhill, traveled the world, preaching, teaching and building faith in the lives of many home and foreign mission churches. Roy Barnhill was often referred to as the "ministers' friend."

Roy Barnhill also served in the following leadership capacities within the UPCI and the North Carolina District of the UPCI: District Youth secretary (eight years); District secretary (14 years); board of directors/Executive Board member at Tupelo Children's Mansion (five years); and the North American Missions Administrative Committee Southeastern Regional director (14 years).

Roy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah Barnhill; a son and daughter-in-law, LeDon and Shelley Barnhill; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Chloe Barnhill. Cherishing his memory are his mother, Evelyn Barnhill of Wilmington, North Carolina; and three sisters, Sheila Suggs of Ashland, Alabama, Becky Willeford (husband, Reverend Steve Willeford) of St. Louis, Missouri; and Lisa Pound (husband, Jonathan Pound) of Moore, Oklahoma. Also cherishing his memory are his father-in-law, Reverend Donald Curtis of Harrison, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Kathy Brown (husband, Reverend David Brown) of Kirksville, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Reverend Kevin Cox of Tioga, Louisiana.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee Barnhill Sr.; his mother-in-law, Laveda Curtis, his sister-in-law, Delisa Cox; as well as his grandparents.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 30, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Pentecostals of Lumberton. The memorial service will follow, beginning at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, Lumberton. All services will be under the direction of Floyd Mortuary, Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Pentecostals of Lumberton, P.O. Box 1574, Lumberton, N.C. 28359 for the POL building fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 PM
Pentecostals of Lumberton
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 27, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, your family is in my thoughts and prayers, He will be missed by many.
Shirlene Meares Fields
Friend
November 27, 2020
Brother Barnhill in 1996 preached a sermon not being pacified but satisfied. God revealed Himself to me in this service. Pastor and Sister Barnhill were always so good to us each time we visited. Love Pastor and Sister Barnhill. Rick and Linda Bay Princeton West Virginia
Linda Bay
Sister
November 27, 2020
When my wife and I got married: Denise Butler and myself Tony Dabney. When Pastor Donald Curtis says, "you may kiss the bride" Roy Barnhill smiled this kinda embarrassed but proud look when we kissed. Caught in a photo that ill cherish. Alot of good memories to say but I love the Barnhill and all the work God has blessed his hands to do.
Anthony Dabney
Brother
November 27, 2020
Bro. Barnhill was definitely a friend, mentor to everyone he came across. He never met a stranger. His warm smile and the words “hello friend” was always right on time. Bro. Barnhill had a way of capturing your attention and drawing you to him. His undying strength to ministry gravitated you to him. He was never ever to busy to speak to you. He never got to “big” to take that time out and mentor a person. He just genuinely loved people and ministry.
I am forever more grateful and in debt to the man called “Roy Barnhill”. My ministry would not be what it is today without him.
Bro. Barnhill I’ll miss you tremendously so until we meet again “I’ll keep those revival fires burning”.
With much love and appreciation Wayne & Tasha Stacy
Wayne Stacy
Friend
November 27, 2020
Loved Bro. Barnhill. He was always kind to me and my family. His impact in this life will have eternal rewards.
Warren Joyce
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved