ROY CHARLES GRANT SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Roy Charles Grant Sr., 71, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1948, in Robeson County, to the late Edgar Grant and Colleen Johnson Grant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and he was also a faithful member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lumberton.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Wendell Grant; and two sisters, Sybil Grant McCrary and Judy Grant Lavoie.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Elaine Campbell Grant of the home; two sons, Roy Charles Grant II and wife, Megan, of Lumberton, and Daniel Wayne Orr of Henderson; a daughter, Michele Lynn Vaughn and husband, Paul, of Henderson; 10 grandchildren, Austin Taylor Grant, Kailey Ann Vinson, Alyssa Brooke Stone, Levi Cooper Grant, Freya Brighton Orr, Hailey Rae Orr, Faith Alexis Orr, Lara Danielle Orr, Anthony Wolfe Vaughn, and Megan Kathleen Vaughn; a great-granddaughter, Arabella Elizabeth Coluccio; and a sister, Linda Grant Little of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 812 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Anthony Rich and Rev. Darrell Little officiating.

