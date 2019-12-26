MR. ROY LACY CUMMINGS

PEMBROKE — Mr. Roy Lacy Cummings, 87, of 4363 North Chicken Road, was born Aug. 25, 1932, and departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He is preceded in death his parents, Mr. Roy and Mrs. Strawdy Locklear Cummings.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Mt. Airy Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Airy Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Ludalia Locklear Cummings; two sons, Mr. Lacy L. Cummings (Bonnie) and Mr. Fredrick Cummings; six daughters, Mrs. Annette C. Locklear (Gaston), Mrs. Vanessa C. Locklear (Alec), Ms. Lauenia C. Sampson, Mrs. Helen C. Hunt (Chester), Mrs. Rena C. Hunt (Kenneth), and Mrs. Cletis C. Deese (Elwood); two brothers, Mr. Stacy Cummings and Mr. Earl Cummings; three sisters, Mrs. Clara M. Woodell, Mrs. Kathy D. Locklear and Mrs. Sally Locklear; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mt. Airy Baptist Church Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.