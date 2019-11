ROY LEE MCLAMB

LUMBERTON — Mr. Roy Lee McLamb, 92, of Boone Road, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Anthony Rich officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Tuesday evening at Revels Funeral Home.