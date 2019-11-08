ROY SINCLAIR JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Roy Sinclair Jr., 62, of 4565 N.C. 211 East, Lumberton, N.C., was born on Oct. 9, 1957, in Robeson County and departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.

He served as a trustee member of his church for over 20 years and was a member of the men's choir as well. Roy also loved his job as a truck driver for over 30 years.

The funeral services will be held a 3 p.m. at Greater Chrysolite AME Zion Church on Sunday with the Rev. Kitty Jacobs, Rev. Florence S. Brown and Bishop Kenneth Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Sinclair Sr., and his grandmother, Josephine Moore.

Roy leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 21 years, Diane Sinclair; two daughters, Kristy Hunt of the home (also his caregiver) and Shimeca Meaders (Cletius) of the home; a special granddaughter (Jada Hunt) of the home; three sons, Sean Davis of Fairmont, Jamie Hunt and Michael Hunt (Crystal), both of Lumberton; his mother, Mildred McIver of Lumberton; two sisters, Shirley Howell (Bobby) and Denise Sinclair both of Lumberton; five brothers, Anthony Sinclair (Iris), Lester Sinclair, Sayfrield Sinclair (Vera), Patrick Sinclair and Sterling Sinclair, all of Lumberton; his beloved grandchildren, Tysean Davis, Jaylon Davis, Omarion Davis, Melissa Meaders, Savanna Meaders, Jamie Hunt, Braylon Jacobs, Halona Hunt and Tokobe Hunt; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Greater Chrysolite AME Zion Church.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home.