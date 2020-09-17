1/1
Ruby Lee Locklear Ammons
RUBY LEE LOCKLEAR

PARKTON — Mrs. Ruby Lee Locklear Ammons, 68, of Parkton, departed this life on Sept. 14, 2020, at home with her love ones by her side.

Ruby was born on Sunday, May 25, 1952, to the proud parents James Carl and Beulah Mae Locklear of Lumber Bridge. Ruby was a homemaker and received her high school diploma from FTCC in 1991.

She was preceded in death by a son, Eddie P. Ammons Jr.; her parents, James Carl and Beulah Locklear; a brother, Billy Brooks; and two sisters, Glenda Hammonds and Barbara Naylor.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 48 years, Eddie P. Ammons Sr. of the home; a son, Daryl Ray Ammons and wife, Barbie, of Apex; two daughters, Brittany Ammons Carver and husband, Douglas, of Hope Mills, and Brianna Ammons of Parkton; two brothers, James Edward Locklear of Siler City and Gerald Locklear of Autryville; two grandsons, Jason Chavis of Pembroke and Nicolas Duran of Apex; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Chavis of Pembroke.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.

Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
