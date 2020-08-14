1/
Ruby Leggett Ivey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RUBY LEGGETT IVEY

LUMBERTON — Ruby Leggett Ivey, 101, formerly of Lumberton, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Wilmington. She was born on Oct. 28, 1918, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbirth Marcus and Eva Hardin Leggett; her husband, William Boyd Ivey; a son, Johnny Allen Ivey; a daughter, Polly Ivey Allen (Andy); and her previous husband, Earl Lawson.

She is survived by three sons, Donald Lynn Ivey (Tempe), Richard Troy Ivey (Jan), and William Lawson (Brenda); along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No formal funeral service will be held.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved