RUBY LEGGETT IVEY

LUMBERTON — Ruby Leggett Ivey, 101, formerly of Lumberton, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Wilmington. She was born on Oct. 28, 1918, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbirth Marcus and Eva Hardin Leggett; her husband, William Boyd Ivey; a son, Johnny Allen Ivey; a daughter, Polly Ivey Allen (Andy); and her previous husband, Earl Lawson.

She is survived by three sons, Donald Lynn Ivey (Tempe), Richard Troy Ivey (Jan), and William Lawson (Brenda); along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No formal funeral service will be held.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.