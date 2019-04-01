RUBY PREVATTE BROWN

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Ruby Prevatte Brown, 86, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1932, in Robeson County to the late Thomas Clifton Prevatte and the late Ruth Parker Prevatte. She was formerly employed in the medical records department at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Eugene Brown.

She is survived by two daughters, Allison Brown of the home and Ruby Kay Britt of Lumberton; and five grandchildren, Daniel Kash Mayers, Rebecca Kay Sessoms, Thomas Shane Britt, Curtis Ray Mayers, and Brandon Chad Britt.

