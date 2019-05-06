Russell William "Billy" Duncan Jr. (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Red Springs has lost a good man."
    - Nat Tolar
  • "May the God of tender mercy bring you comfort during this..."
    - SA
  • "Rusty we are so sorry . Your Dad use to come visit Alkie..."
    - Alkie and Roseanne McNeill
Service Information
Boles Funeral Home
102 South Vance Street
Red Springs, NC
28377
(910)-843-4128
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Red Springs, NC
Obituary
RUSSELL WILLIAM DUNCAN JR.

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Russell William Duncan Jr. "Billy," of Red Springs, was born in Robeson County on Friday, June 19, 1936, to the late Russell William Duncan and Dorothy M. Biggs and the Lord called him home on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, completing his journey of 82 years.

The funeral services will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Red Springs with Rev. Harold Salmon officiating. Burial will follow in Philadelphius Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Mr. Duncan was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Red Springs. He was an independent businessman who found great pleasure along his journey in encouraging and helping others. Born in Moss Neck, he was a community-minded civic leader who loved Robeson County and Red Springs.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sophia M. Duncan; a son, Russell "Rusty" William Duncan III and wife Debra of Red Springs; a daughter, Jenny Duncan Scott of Lumberton; a sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Duncan Dickerson of High Point; five grandchildren, Sophia Anne Duncan, Laura Michelle Duncan, John Warren Duncan, Emily Fran Scott, and John Duncan Scott; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.
Published in The Robesonian from May 6 to May 7, 2019
