RUTH ANN BAKER MCLELLAN

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Ruth Ann Baker McLellan, 70, of Lumberton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Durham on Nov.22, 1948, to the late Dr. Horace Mitchell Baker Jr. and Dorothy Ahlswede Baker.

Ruth Ann followed her passion of creative design to Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, earning a Bachelor's Degree of Arts in Fashion Design. Upon returning to Lumberton she applied her artistic flair to open John's Restaurant with her husband, John. For almost 30 years they worked hand in hand building a special place for the people of the community as well as travelers from all corners.

Throughout her life, she served the Lumberton community in various organizations. She was an active member and former trustee of Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, a leader of Cub Scout Pack 306 and Troop 86, a docent at the Robeson County History Museum, a volunteer for the SRMC Hospice Festival of Trees and a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton.

Ruth Ann had varied and vibrant interests and was always eager to help wherever her ideas about art and design were needed. Her artistic touch and loving spirit made the lives around her more beautiful.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Simpson McLellan Sr., and a daughter, Carol Baker McLellan.

She is survived by her children, John Simpson McLellan Jr. (Mandy) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Stephanie M. Bass (Wil) of Clayton; four grandchildren, John S. McLellan III, Colin P. McLellan, Quentin O. McLellan, and Anne Kathryn Bass; a brother, H. Mitchell Baker III (Connie) of Wilmington; a sister, Annette Baker Hines (David) of Charlotte; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc. in Lumberton.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church in Lumberton with Pastor Herbert Lowry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Street UMC General Fund, 200 E. Eighth St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358, or to Robeson County History Museum, P.O. Box 2503, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.