DEESE PEMBROKE — Ruth B. Deese, 85, of West Fifth Street, died May 16, 2020, at home. A graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery. Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.



