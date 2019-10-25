RUTH OXENDINE

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Ruth Oxendine, 86, was born June 28, 1933, and went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Walter H. and Mrs. Ida H. Locklear; husband of 61 years, Mr. Lee Alfred Oxendine; a son, Mr. Eric Oxendine; eight brothers; and five sisters.

Nana Ruth enjoyed her time with her grandsons singing and reading Bible stories. She loved helping them bake their favorite cookies. She loved to share past memories of her youth.

The visitation for family and friends will be at Locklear & Son Funeral Home, 916 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke, from 2:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and will be followed by a funeral service at 3:30 p.m. Burial services will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Oxendine leaves to cherish and celebrate her memories her daughter, Mrs. Laurie O. Gunter and husband, Trey, of Gainesville, Ga.; two precious grandsons, Thomas H. Gunter IV, of Buckhead, Ga., and Tyler L. Gunter, Gainesville, Ga.; a sister, Ms. Betty Tyner of Sumter, S.C.; a host of nieces and nephews throughout the U.S.; and a host of relatives and friends.